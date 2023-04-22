AIMPLB dissociates itself from ‘viral audio’ on Atiq

Muslim body dissociates itself from ‘viral audio’ on Atiq, Ashraf

The Board said that it has restricted itself to personal law and issues of immense religious importance alone

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2023, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 07:28 ist
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on April 15, the night they were killed. Credit: PTI Photo

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, in a statement, clarified and dissociated itself from an audio clip said to be of Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani, (an Islamic scholar and executive member of the Board) which (purportedly) is becoming viral on social media.

The audio clip is said to have comments on Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, the duo killed recently and were in police custody. The Board has said that the comments – the two people killed being termed ‘martyrs’, and prayer for forgiveness asked for – are being attributed as those of a senior and important member of the Board.

Also Read | Elder brother of Atiq Ahmed gang member arrested in UP

The Board has said that it has restricted itself to personal law and issues of immense religious importance alone. The Maulana’s statement be considered in his personal capacity, and the news channels (media) without research (cross-checking) should not attribute it to the Board, and that it’s not Board’s issue and hence it should not be associated with it. 

DH has not come across the audio clip mentioned by the Board in the statement, and couldn’t look into its content independently.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
UP Police
Atiq Ahmed

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

 