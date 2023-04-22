Muslim body dissociates itself from ‘viral audio’ on Atiq, Ashraf

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, in a statement, clarified and dissociated itself from an audio clip said to be of Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani, (an Islamic scholar and executive member of the Board) which (purportedly) is becoming viral on social media.

The audio clip is said to have comments on Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, the duo killed recently and were in police custody. The Board has said that the comments – the two people killed being termed ‘martyrs’, and prayer for forgiveness asked for – are being attributed as those of a senior and important member of the Board.

The Board has said that it has restricted itself to personal law and issues of immense religious importance alone. The Maulana’s statement be considered in his personal capacity, and the news channels (media) without research (cross-checking) should not attribute it to the Board, and that it’s not Board’s issue and hence it should not be associated with it.

DH has not come across the audio clip mentioned by the Board in the statement, and couldn’t look into its content independently.