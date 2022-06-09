Muslim delegation files police complaint against Nupur Sharma

A Muslim community delegation has filed a complaint with Thane police against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, demanding that an FIR be registered against her over her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an official said on Thursday.

A delegation of the All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday submitted the complaint against Sharma at the Ambernath police station in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai, he said.

Also Read — Nupur, Naveen: Bright stars of BJP who fell from grace

So far, the police have not registered an FIR, and are conducting an enquiry into the complaint after which further course of action will be decided, the official said.

Sharma has already been summoned by the Mumbra police in Thane to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22.

The Pydhonie police in Mumbai had also registered an FIR against her on May 28 for her objectionable remarks.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after a row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries. Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate recently, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some Arab countries.