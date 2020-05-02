Muslim group moves SC to oppose plea against burial of COVID-19 patients

Muslim scholars' group Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind on Saturday approached the Supreme Court to oppose a plea against burial of the bodies of the patients who had died due to COVID-19.

It contended that the apprehension that burial of such persons would risk the spread of infection in the vicinity was "unfounded".

"Burial of dead bodies is essential to the religion of Islam as well as in other religions such as Christianity. Such a right forms part of the right to practice one's religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India," said an application filed by advocate Ejaz Maqbool.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The guidelines, issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the WHO on management of dead bodies clearly stated that burial did not pose any additional risk of COVID, however, prescribed precautions to prevent the contact of any bodily fluid of the dead person with those who were handling the dead body.

Even the USA, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and the Middle Eastern nations are burying those who have died due to COVID-19 and no such increased risk of spread of the virus has been highlighted by these nations due to the act of burying the dead bodies, it said.

The unregistered group, working for protection of Islam, filed the application in a special leave petition by Pradeep Gandhy who challenged the Bombay High Court's interim order of April 27. The HC had then refused any interim stay on the burial of the bodies of the COVID-19 patients at the cemeteries situated at Jamat Kabrastan in Bandra West.

Gandhy feared that burial of COVID-19 patients would risk spreading of the virus in the neighbouring areas, where he resided.

In its plea, the group said the entire grievance of the petitioner was based on the apprehension. "Such a fear is completely unfounded and unsupported by advisories issued by the Union Government on March 15 as well as by the World Health Organization on March 24," it pointed out.