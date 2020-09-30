Muslim leaders to challenge the Babri Masjid demolition verdict

Muslim leaders, who were associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suits, on Wednesday said that they would challenge the special CBI court's verdict acquitting all the 32 accused persons in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Track live updates on the Babri Masjid demolition verdict here

Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) convener Zafaryab Jilani said that he was not 'satisfied' with the verdict and that it would be challenged in the high court.

Jilani said that the CBI failed to put up a strong case despite there being enough evidence against the BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, who had been charged with conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure.

Also Read | Babri Masjid case judgement vindicates my belief, says L K Advani

He said that the Muslim leaders had been assured by the then prime minister P V Narsimha Rao and other central government officials that the disputed structure would be protected under all circumstances.

''There was no reason not to believe them,'' he remarked.

Also Read | Timeline of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute

Jilani said that he and other Muslims leaders from Ayodhya had made numerous telephone calls to the political leaders and the officials asking them to prevent the karsevaks from demolishing the Babri Masjid but nothing happened.