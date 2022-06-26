Muslim League warns senior leader for participating in RSS event

Muslim League warns senior leader for joining RSS event

In his speech at the RSS-sponsored programme, Khader had expressed his desire to enter the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple

PTI
PTI, Malappuram,
  • Jun 26 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 19:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday issued a warning to its senior leader and former MLA K N A Khader after he participated in a programme organised by the RSS in Kozhikode district of Kerala recently and his speech there.

A philosopher and noted orator, Khader was honoured at the cultural meeting, "Snehabodhi" at the Kesari bhawan in Kozhikode few days ago. In his speech at the RSS-sponsored programme, Khader had expressed his desire to enter the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.

"I was lucky to visit many temples in North India but could not enter the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur", he had said during his speech at the RSS function.

Consequent to this, the party leadership had sought an explanation from Khader. A statement issued by the League on Sunday said the party's high power committee that met during the day deliberated over the explanation given by Khader and decided to warn him for overlooking the tradition of the party.

The party has issued a warning to Khader to be more prudent and ensure that speeches and public statements made by him are as per party policies and practices, statement said.

Former MLA of Vengara, Khader had lost in the 2021 Assembly elections from Guruvayur.

RSS
India News
Indian Union Muslim League
Kerala

