Muslim organisations condemn 'unIslamic' killing of tailor in Udaipur

Several prominent Muslim organisations including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemned the killing of a tailor in Udaipur and called the act “unIslamic”. Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said this was an act against the religion.

The incident which was recorded in a video by the killers has led to tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the killing, calling it a disgrace to humanity and an act of defaming the religion of Islam.

“It doesn't matter who is the killer, no one has the authority to take the law and order into his own hands,” Madani said in a statement. He added that the Jamiat is against all forms of extremism and demanded strict action against the accused, asking people to keep calm.

Hazrat Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said that while Nupur Sharma’s derogatory utterances against Prophet Muhammad were a grave crime, nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands.

“Neither the law nor the Islamic Sharia allows it. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident of the brutal killing in Udaipur,” he said in a statement. He added that inaction of the government against Sharma was an insult to Islam. He also appealed to the Muslim community to act patiently and not to take law into their own hands.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said the murders are an act of cowardice.

“The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman. I, myself, and on the behalf of Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act,” he said in a statement.