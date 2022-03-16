Muslim organisations 'disappointed' with hijab verdict

Leading national organisations that represent views of a large section of Indian Muslims—the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH)—expressed disappointment at the Karnataka High Court's verdict on hijab.

AIMPLB has stated that the court decision is opposite to that of Islamic teachings, and is contrary to 'Sharia' (Islamic code) instructions. In a statement issued by Mohammad Waqaruddin Latifi, office secretary, the board has stated that the decision is “against Article 15 of the Constitution, which is against all kinds of discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, and language.”

It stated that instructions that are considered 'farz' (duty) or 'waajib' (obligation) are mandatory, and that it’s a sin to go against them. “Similarly, hijab is a mandatory order, and if someone does not follow it, the person does not come out of the realm of Islam, but stands guilty,” the statement said, referring to the same views expressed by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary, AIMPLB.

The board stated that it will “soon take appropriate steps in this regard and consider the next strategy.”

JIH president Syed Sadatullah Husaini said, "We disagree with the judgment of the Karnataka High Court. We believe it is not the job of courts to decide about essential religious practices of any religion. We hope the Supreme Court will bring the highly essential correction into this ruling and will not allow a wrong precedence to be set.”

JIH has said that it is concerned, the order may “exclude Muslim women from education and it goes against the stated policy of the government of including all communities and social groups in the path of progress and development.”

Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, Jamiat’s president has termed the verdict “deeply disappointing”, and one that “would have a direct impact on religious freedom”. Mahmood claimed that the verdict would have “many negative implications, especially on the education of Muslim girl students as they would lose their right to choice and their confidence in the present communal atmosphere.”

