Muslim personal law board appeals Karnataka govt to withdraw hijab order

After the Supreme Court’s split verdict in the hijab case, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board appealed to the Karnataka government to withdraw its order.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the board’s general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia’s view on the hijab case was in line with the requirements of the Indian Constitution and personal freedom, and that his focused on promoting education of girls and on removing barriers in the way of that, which was “something to welcome.”

According to Rahmani’s statement, this was missing in the other judgment.

Justice Dhulia set aside the earlier judgment of Karnataka High Court on the hijab issue.

Now, the board has requested the Karnataka government to withdraw its order regarding hijab. The board also said that if the government withdrew its order, the issue would dissolve.

The board also reminded the Karnataka government that the education of women in the country, especially among Muslims, receives less attention, and hence the government should not support initiatives that create obstacles in the way of girls’ education.

The Board’s statement added that due to the divided opinion of the judges, the issue will now be referred to the larger bench. The board has so far supported the pro-hijab side in the Karnataka High Court. When the matter reached the Supreme Court, the Board became a party to it, and presented its position with full readiness. “The Board will continue to play its part in the fight of these young girls to carry on with hijab with full strength and willingness,” it added.