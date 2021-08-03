Muslim sculptors descendants of Lord Vishwakarma: MP

Muslim sculptors in India descendants of Lord Vishwakarma: BJP Rajya Sabha MP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2021, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 07:50 ist
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra. Credit: Twitter/@bjpramchander

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra said that the Muslim sculptors in India are descendants of Lord Vishwakarma as emperor Babur did not come to India with craftsmen.

"Every craftsman is descendant of Lord Vishwakarma. Babur didn't come to India with sculptors. There're only sand dunes in Iraq, Iran & UAE so this craft can't exist there. Hence, all Muslim sculptors are descendants of Lord Vishwakarma," Chander Jangra said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

 