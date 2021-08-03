Muslim sculptors in India descendants of Lord Vishwakarma: BJP Rajya Sabha MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra said that the Muslim sculptors in India are descendants of Lord Vishwakarma as emperor Babur did not come to India with craftsmen.

"Every craftsman is descendant of Lord Vishwakarma. Babur didn't come to India with sculptors. There're only sand dunes in Iraq, Iran & UAE so this craft can't exist there. Hence, all Muslim sculptors are descendants of Lord Vishwakarma," Chander Jangra said.