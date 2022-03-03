'Must not view Russia relationship in war backdrop,' says Rajnath Singh

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought international relations into sharp focus, with most countries taking sides, even as India continues to remain neutral and abstain from voting on motions against the invader in the United Nations.

Reiterating India's stance, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told The Indian Express that India's relation with Russia "must not be seen in the backdrop of this confrontation."

Singh said that India only wants peace and refrained from commenting on the stance of other countries. "What India wants is peace. There shouldn’t be any confrontation. Whatever is happening should stop. India always wants peace," he was quoted as saying.

On the deals with Russia, including the purchase of S-400 air defence systems, Singh was quoted as saying: "I can’t say what will happen in the future. Let’s see. We want peace."

Singh also discussed India's relations with China, saying that talks are ongoing. "We can talk about its outcome only when the talks are concluded. Now the talks are continuing."

He said that the Working Mechanism of Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) between India and China keep having sittings. "The talks are not stuck. We are expecting good results," he said.

