Must strive to succeed in sectors India is unknown: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that we must strive to be successful in sectors for which India is now unknown. “The next 25 years are crucial, we must become the most powerful nation in the world,” Shah said, during the inauguration of a light and sound show at the Red Fort. Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy, minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were present, too.

The sound show, titled Jai Hind showcases stories of Indian history from the 17th century onwards. Running into an hour, the show is divided into three parts, and features key episodes from Indian history, including the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, the fight for Independence etc.

Officials from the Archeological Survey of India said that the show uses various forms of performance art, including projection mapping, live action films, light and immersive sound, actors, dancers and puppets. The show will be showcased at different monuments inside Red Fort, including the Naubat Khana, Deewan-e-Aam, Deewan-e-Khas, and can be viewed by over 700 people at once. The light and sound show, officials said, is part of the culture ministry’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, which is a year-long celebration of the Indian Independence on the 75th year.

As part of the function, the ASI has till now opened four new museums at the Red Fort, the Yaad-e-Jallian museum, the Museum on 1857, Azaadi ke Diwane and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum.