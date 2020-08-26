Mutual respect must in interest of both nations: China envoy

China and India can come out of suspicion for each other and misunderstanding only with mutual respect, Chinese envoy to New Delhi Sun Weidong said amid continuing military stand-off between the two nations in eastern Ladakh.

He said that “mutual respect and support between China and India” were “the right path” and would serve the long-term interests of both the countries. “Only by mutual respect and equal treatment can we continuously enhance mutual understanding and trust, avoid suspicion and misunderstanding, and realise the goal of ‘Dragon-Elephant Tango’ between China and India on the road of peaceful coexistence and common development,” said Sun.

He made the remarks during a China-India youth webinar held on August 18, but the embassy of the East Asian nation in New Delhi posted his statement on its website on Tuesday.

“As (the) two rising major neighbours, China and India should abandon the old mindset of drawing lines by ideology and get rid of the old game of ‘one’s gain is another’s loss’ and (the) ‘zero-sum game’,” said Beijing’s envoy to New Delhi, adding: “Otherwise, you would be led astray and go down a wrong path.”

His comment came amid continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control — the de facto border between the two nations.

Sun said China saw India “as a partner instead of a rival” and “an opportunity instead of a threat”. “We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral relations, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push bilateral relations back on track at an early date.”