Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis Death toll rises to 80 plus

Muzaffarpur: As Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) continues to take lives in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the death toll number rose above 80 on Sunday, according to reports.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation there in view of rising cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) there.

"While the Centre is extending all support to the state for the containment and management of the recent surge of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases, I shall be going to Muzaffarpur tomorrow to take stock and review the situation at the site with the state government," Vardhan said to PTI.

“A multi- disciplinary specialist high-level team has been deployed by the Health Ministry. Experts drawn from NCDC/NVBDCP/ ICMR/AIIMS, Patna/ Child Health Division of the Health Ministry are part of this Central team and are supporting the state in containing the surge in cases of encephalopathy/ encephalitis,” Vardhan told PTI on Saturday.

The Union Health Minister also met Mangal Pandey, Health Minister of Bihar, on two occasions recently and discussed the reported rise in cases of AES from Muzaffarpur and JE from Gaya in Bihar, and public health measures for their containment.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday refused to be garlanded by BJP workers here saying there would be no welcome functions for BJP leaders for the next two weeks in view of the deaths of children due to AES, India.com reported.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier advised parents not to let their children sleep or have litchi on empty stomach, as a preventive measure.