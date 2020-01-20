Muzaffarpur shelter home verdict: Ex-MLA Brijesh Thakur, 18 others convicted

A Delhi court on Monday held 19 persons, including prime accused and former MLA, Brijesh Thakur as guilty in the case related to sexual exploitation of young girls in Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha at Saket district courts here convicted the accused for the offences of rape, gang rape, aggravated sexual assault among others under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

The court put January 28 as the date for hearing arguments on quantum of sentence.

Of 20 accused, one person was acquitted due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in the case on July 28, 2018, after the issue of sexual exploitation of young girls came to light on an audit report by Tata Institution of Social Sciences, causing widespread outrage across the country and a huge embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government. The case was subsequently transferred for trial in a Delhi court.