M.V. Shreyams Kumar takes his father's Rajya Sabha seat

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader M.V. Shreyams Kumar was on Monday elected as Rajya Sabha member to the seat that became vacant following the death of his father and former union minister of state M P Veerendrakumar.

Shreyams, who is a former MLA and current managing director of Mathrubhumi publications, was CPM-led Left Democratic Front's candidate, while Lal Varghese Kalpakavady was Congress-led United Democratic Front candidate.

Of the 130 votes polled, Shreyams secured 88 votes, while Lal Varghese got 41 votes. One vote was declared invalid. The polling was held at the state legislature complex.