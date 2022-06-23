Shinde's rebel camp swells after Uddhav gives up Varsha

MVA crisis deepens as 3 more Sena MLAs reach Guwahati

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2022, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 09:31 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday morning reached Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where rebel leaders including Eknath Shinde are staying, amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. 

Last night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left Varsha and moved to his family bungalow Matoshree in Bandra.

Also Read — Shinde rebellion a fatal blow to Maharashtra coalition

Even though Thackeray left the official bungalow, the MVA partners - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - reiterated that there is no question of resigning and there was no threat to the government.

As Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya - who is the state Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister and Tejas, a naturalist and researcher, left Varsha, thousands of Shiv Sainiks raised slogans and cheered him.

Thackeray has offered to resign from the CM post if even a single Shiv Sainik makes the demand face-to-face. 

More to follow...
 

 

 

