My father is stable, says Pranab Mukherjee's son

Amid rumours that former President Pranab Mukherjee has passed away, his son, Abhijit Mukherjee, clarified that his father is still alive and is haemodynamically stable after a life saving brain surgery.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," he said in a tweet.

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

According to the latest bulletin, the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. "He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi, said in a statement.

Mukherjee, 84, underwent an emergency brain surgery on Monday for removal of a large clot that had formed after he fell at his home on Sunday night.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” a statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Wednesday.

The former President’s daughter Sharmistha, who stays with him at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital, had posted an emotional message on Twitter, praying to God that he should do what was best for her father.