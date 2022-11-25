My dad wasn't against relationship with Sheena: Rahul

My father was not against my relationship with Sheena Bora, Rahul Mukerjea tells court

Rahul Mukerjea mentioned it was Indrani's family that had objection to his relationship with Sheena Bora

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 21:26 ist
Rahul Mukerjea. Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, on Friday told a special Central Bureau of Investigation court here his father was not against his relationship with Sheena Bora.

Rahul Mukerjea was deposing before Special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar as a witness in the Sheena Bora murder case and is currently being cross examined by defence lawyers. Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The murder came to light in 2015, three years after she was allegedly killed by Indrani and others. As per the CBI, Indrani disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea. Responding to a question from Peter Mukerjea's lawyer, Rahul Mukerjea said, "It is true to say my father has no grievance whatsoever about my relation with Sheena. It is true to say my father was keen on the fact I should stand on my own and maintain myself."

Rahul Mukerjea further mentioned it was Indrani's family that had objection to his relationship with Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea are out on bail in the case.

