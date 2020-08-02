'Good fortune that Ram temple will be built in my time'

My good fortune that Ram temple will be built in my lifetime: Chirag Paswan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2020, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 18:48 ist

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said on Sunday that it is his "good fortune" that Ram temple is going to be constructed in Ayodhya in his lifetime.

Paswan also described himself as a "descendant" of Shabri who, he claimed, belonged to a deprived section of society.

"As a descendant of mother Shabri, who hailed from a deprived section, was a disciple of saint Matang and was an ardent devotee of Shri Ram, it is my good fortune that the temple is being constructed again in my lifetime," he said in a tweet.

According to the epic Ramayan, Shabri had offered berries already tested by her to Lord Ram during his stay in the forest and he accepted her offerings with affection.

Paswan said Lord Ram had no prejudice against her and with the temple being constructed, these values should be embraced to build a society where there is no discrimination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple at a ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chirag Paswan
BJP
Ayodhya
Ram Temple

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 