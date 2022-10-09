'Myanmar-based drugs smugglers exploiting bank accounts in Northeast India,' says Amit Shah

Drug syndicates based in neighbouring Myanmar are exploiting bank accounts and postal addresses in Northeast India, Home Minister Amit Shah told chief ministers and police heads in the Northeast while calling for nation-wide efforts to deal with the problem of drugs smuggling.

"Some new trends have come to the fore in the Northeast. Myanmar citizens have bank accounts in some Indian banks in Manipur. Drug smugglers from the Northeast are also in collusion with Nigerians. Suspected involvement of South Indians living in the Northeast in drug smuggling has also been observed," Shah said while addressing a conference titled Drugs Trafficking and National Security, in Guwahati.

Chief ministers of the Northeastern states, chief secretaries, director general of police and representatives of other law enforcement agencies dealing with the drug menace, attended the meet on Friday evening.

Catch the masterminds

Stating that a drug abuser is just a victim of the drugs menace, Shah said that focus should shift from catching the 'faces' like drug abusers and distributors to nabing the "masterminds" sending drugs into India from outside.

"Our prime focus should be on preventing network and cross-border smuggling. The Northeastern region shares borders with four countries and the region is close to Myanmar which is the second largest producer of opium in the world after Afghanistan. Drugs consumption in Northeast India is a serious problem. According to the Magnitude of Substance Report, 2019 published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the consumption of opium and ganja in seven northeastern states is at an alarming level," Shah said.

Opium cultivation

Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs is setting up a study group to eradicate illegal farming of opium in the hilly and difficult areas, using drones and latest technology on a large scale without causing any harm to the farmers.

"An inter-ministerial committee has been constituted on alternative livelihood arrangements for farmers engaged in cultivation of illegal crops. Simultaneously, the Narcotics Control Bureau is sharing satellite imagery to eradicate illegal opium poppy cultivation in the Northeast."

He said that the investigation of the drugs-related cases should be done from source to destination so that its entire network can be destroyed. Shah stated that 40,000 kgs of drugs have been destroyed in the Northeast while the figure in the country was 1.5 lakh kgs, under a special drive against drugs.