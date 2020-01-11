Mysuru: Girl who held 'Free Kashmir' poster apologises

The girl, who displayed 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest at the University of Mysore campus recently‌, released a video and tendered an apology for creating confusion.

In the video, the girl has said that she was the one who displayed the placard. "I had no intention of creating any hatred but wanted to bring the issue of internet shut down in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

"I don't belong to any organisation and I am ready to cooperate with the police for the investigation. I am sorry for creating confusion," she has said.

It has to be noted that a few organisations had called a protest to oppose the attack on students and teachers of JNU, Delhi recently. The girl had displayed the poster during the protest.