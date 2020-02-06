Mysuru: Health minister to consult Ayurveda experts to deal with coronavirus

Health Minister B Sriramulu said that he would consult experts in Ayurveda and other streams over coronavirus issue.

Speaking to media persons, here, he said, there is no threat of coronavirus in the state. “However, the Health department officials have taken all precautionary measures to check the epidemic,” he said.

Srirumulu said, "Ayurveda is an extensive science and has precious ancient knowledge, since ages. Thus, experts in the native medicine system would be consulted on the issue. Other experts like expert doctors and scientists will also be consulted.”

The minister said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed him to take necessary measures to check the spread of coronavirus. “In Karnataka, blood samples of 44 persons, suspected to have been affected by coronavirus, have been tested and the results of 29 of them are negative. The results of the remaining 11 persons are awaited. Special wards have been opened in all government hospitals, including district hospitals, across the state in case anybody tests positive,” Sriramulu said.

Health department officials are vigilant in airports, railway stations and bus stands. Those coming either directly or via other nations, from China are screened for suspected infection of coronavirus, he said.

In Mysuru city, a five-bed ward has been isolated as a separate ward as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Three doctors have been appointed as nodal officers for the purpose. N-95 masks and necessary medicines have been adequately stocked in case of any incidence of coronavirus. Doctors have been instructed to conduct thorough checkup and tests on any suspected patient, said Dr C P Nanjaraj, Director of Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre.