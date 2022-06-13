Mythology, history connects Arunachal Pradesh with Gujarat? Centre to send team to find out

What connected Arunachal Pradesh with the rest of India, particularly Gujarat, in ancient times?

To find the answer to that question, the Centre would be sending a team from the National Monuments Authority (NMA) to Arunachal Pradesh soon. Apart from that, the team would also list the indigenous faiths and ancient monuments in the north-eastern state to unearth other unknown facts.

The team, of NMA chairman Tarun Vijay and members Hemraj Kamdar and Prof Kailash Rao, would visit the state’s ancient monuments especially those bordering the Tibet-China region from June 14 – 18.

"The team will meet village elders and leaders of various tribes—each of them has fascinating stories about Dharma, and cultural connection with mainland India through ancient monuments. The team will also meet local tribal leaders to find out places of indigenous faith which connect Arunachal Pradesh with other parts of the nation through legends and verbal history. A report will be submitted to the Minister of Culture and the Prime Minister, suggesting additions in the list of centrally protected monuments, and identifying cultural tourism sites that strengthen national unity," the NMA chairman said in a statement.

In the past few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh had stressed upon uncovering historic, and legendary, facts that connected the state with the rest of India, especially Gujarat. Modi had stated that Arunachal Pradesh had a sacred relationship with Gujarat as Lord Krishna of Dwarka (Gujarat) had married Rukmini from Arunachal Pradesh.

The NMA team’s visit, according to sources, would be taken up for two major reasons: to find historic evidence that connects Arunachal Pradesh with the rest of India, as well as counter China’s claim that the north-eastern state belongs to its South Tibet territory.

The NMA stated that Arunachal Pradesh lagged in heritage protection, and consequently getting some of the state’s monuments added to the list of centrally protected national archaeological sites. “The local indigenous faiths and their monuments, tangible and intangible heritage connecting them to the western-most coast in Gujarat and other parts of India has remained relatively unnoticed and unrecognized,” an NMA statement said.

Parushuram Kund, Bhishmaknagar, Bhalukpong and Tawang are a few indigenous sites of archaeological importance that connect Arunachal Pradesh with Gujarat, Goa, Kerala and the Yadava community, said the statement.