NAAC to reveal its marking scale for colleges: Report

After keeping its grading scale in dark for a long time, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has finally decided to reveal its secret score parameters. It will be revealing the highest marks out of which each college is graded, as per a report.

Even though NAAC had released the way grades are calculated and defined the grades as per Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) still there was no clarity on the marks that it allots each college in each segment.

Every college’s performance is judged on the basis of its faculty, facilities, and academic and administrative processes. Now, the NAAC will release the marking for it which as per experts will push the colleges to perform well to score higher marks.

“We have decided to open up and make public all the benchmarks in the interest of transparency,” Executive committee chairman Bhushan Patwardhan said at a conference as per the Times of India report.

“Colleges and universities will now know clearly on what basis they are being assessed. As an immediate measure, all the weightages will also be released,” he added in his address.

The grading system document released by NAAC mentions that the CGPA of an institution is computed after assessment for those institutions which clear the grade qualifiers.

It's mentioned that the assessment is done based on the set 'benchmarks' of NAAC which is later converted into CGPA. However, the 'benchmarks' on which the assessment of college is marked are never revealed.

The decision has been taken to reveal the marking to make it more transparent and motivate colleges to improve their scores.