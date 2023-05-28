Quiz book on Indian Armed Forces to be released

'Naam, Namak, Nishan': Quiz book on Indian Armed Forces to release on Monday

The quiz book, scheduled to hit the stands on Monday, is published by Penguin Random House India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A new quiz book, Naam, Namak, Nishan, piques curiosity of history buffs and military personnel alike as it explores the fascinating world of the Indian Armed Forces -- one question at a time.

Written by Group Captain Anurakshat Gupta and his team of ardent quizzer-doctors from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, the book takes readers on a journey across 250 questions as it explores trivia that connects the Indian Armed Forces to topics ranging from mythology, history and art to geography, fashion and sport.

The quiz book, scheduled to hit the stands on Monday, is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

Also Read: Defence Ministry inks contract worth Rs 32,000 crore to strengthen armed forces

"The armed forces in India are shrouded in a veil for all those who have never served in it. The mystery surrounding the forces is compounded by the often inaccurate portrayal in media and the dense academic tone of the books that deal with them. The book is an attempt to address these extremes," read the book's introduction.

How was it decided which villages were to pass off to the English? What was the Special Forces division of the Azad Hind Fauj known as? Which 'gold-strung' operation was launched by the Indian Army in 2019? are among the questions that the book asks, and subsequently answers.

"Do you know why the Indian Navy counts 'One, Two, Six' instead of 'One, Two, Three' while doing group tasks? Or that an army man gave his name to the highest mountain without ever having set foot on it?... Find out the answers to these and more," said the publisher in a statement.

The book, priced at Rs 250, is divided into four sections: "The Colonial Era", "India at the World Wars and in the Years Between", "Wars of Independent India" and "The Operations, Warriors, Traditions, and Colours of the Men in Uniform".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Armed Forces
quiz
mythology

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 