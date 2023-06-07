Nadda holds 'tiffin meeting' with party workers in Noida

Nadda holds 'tiffin meeting' with BJP workers in Noida

BJP President J P Nadda with party workers at a 'tiffin meeting', in Noida, June 7, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president JP Nadda held a "tiffin meeting" with party workers in Noida on Wednesday as part of a new 'lunch pe charcha' initiative to boost the morale of party workers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that such meetings will build upon the mutual trust with local leaders. 

Nadda was accompanied by BJP UP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, as well as general secretary BL Santhosh. 

Nadda told reporters that while the initiative is an outreach for the 2024 elections, the party is prepared. 

"We are always prepared because we have launched several initiatives. We called our old party workers as well. Such tiffin meetings will be held from time to time. This is becoming part of the BJP's working style. It brings in a culture of unity and camaraderie among party workers," Nadda told reporters. 

The meeting was part of a suggestion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We bring tiffins from our homes and share them with other party workers. We have group discussions and informal discussions on how to further strengthen the party and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare schemes to the people and also review our working style while listening to local problems," Nadda said.

