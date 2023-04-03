Nadda to meet BJP general secretaries to review poll preparations

Nadda to meet BJP general secys to review poll prep

Sources said a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary board is also set to convene this week

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 07:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 07:03 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

To work on the party’s preparation for the Karnataka assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will hold a meeting with party general secretaries on Monday. 

As the party is ironing out differences among local leaders in the ticket distribution system, sources said a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary board is also set to convene this week. The BJP has been working on a three-layered ticket distribution system, where it has collected feedback from all the assembly segments, then district core committees, and then the state core committee to distribute tickets. 

Party leaders said that the party’s first list is to be issued in the later part of the coming week. The party is focussing its resources on over 140 seats in the 224-member assembly, with over 15-20 more seats that they consider as fence-sitters. Local leaders have also been given a key list of the party’s voters with targets to cover them by mid-April.

A win in Karnataka is crucial for the BJP, with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections inching closer. The BJP has been keen to increase its footprint in South India, intensifying its efforts in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.  

Indian Politics
BJP
J P Nadda
India News

