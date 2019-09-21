Nadda to meet Dravid, Kambar

BJP Working President J P Nadda will visit Bengaluru on Sunday to attend a series of programmes, including a meeting with former cricketer Rahul Dravid and eminent writer Chandrasekhar Kambar.

During his one-day visit, Nadda will first meet intellectuals and attend a seminar 'One Nation, One Constitution' on the scrapping Article 370 at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds.

Later, he will first meet Dravid and Kambar at their residences respectively as part of BJP's mass contact programme between September 1 and 30 to explain about the Narendra Modi government's decision to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Later in the evening, he will also attend the 60th birth anniversary of late BJP leader Ananth Kumar at NMKRV College.