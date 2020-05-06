Nadda urges religious organisations to work towards projecting 'correct image' of India

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday urged religious organisations linked to India and working abroad to work towards projecting a "correct image" of the country, and said a lot of effort is needed in this regard.

Nadda made these remarks at a video meeting, called 'acharya sabha', with religious figures during which he added that the fight against COVID-19 has highlighted the significance of India's cultural heritage like ayurveda and the greeting of 'namaste', a party statement said.

"He said religious organisations attached to Indian culture and working abroad have deep relations with Indians living there and exhorted them that correct picture of India should go out through them. A lot of effort is needed in this regard," the statement said quoting the BJP chief as saying.

Nadda said the party will continue to follow the suggestions given to it by saints.

He also spoke at length about the welfare measures taken by the Modi government and the saffron organisation.

The BJP, he said, has provided meals to over 7 crore people and ration for 20 days to 2 crore others.

The nation is unitedly fighting against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this is the reason why India has been successful in limiting the spread of the infection to a large extent, he said.