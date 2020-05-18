Nagaland to give 4,095 stranded people Rs 10,000 each for not returning during coronavirus lockdown

Nagaland will provide one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 4,095 people, who are stranded in rest of the country and decided not to return home during the lockdown.

An official statement issued by Nagaland government said 4,095 registered their details online through iamstranded.nagaland.gov.in till Saturday evening, the deadline to do so, while agreeing to the state government's appeal.

It said 1,382 people from the state, who remained stranded in rest of the country already returned and were under quarantine.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Monday issued an order with partial modification of the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) whereby all persons entering the state from Monday onwards, irrespective of place of origin of journey shall undergo 14 days institutional quarantine at designated centres. "Persons above the age of 60 years, children below the age of 10 years, parents and pregnant women and accompanying spouses shall be thoroughly screened and on the advice of the medical team at the quarantine centre be sent for mandatory home quarantine for 28 days with active surveillance," said a statement.

One person from Nagaland's commercial town Dimapur tested COVID-19 positive in Guwahati in neighbouring Assam, where he came after undergoing treatment in a private hospital. This led Nagaland government to seal the colony of his residence and take up strict monitoring in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 952 samples have been sent for tests so far of which 914 tested negative while reports of the rest were pending.