Terrorists planned attack on 26/11; PM meets officials

Nagrota encounter: Slain Jaish terrorists planned terror attack on 26/11 anniversary; PM meets officials

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 20 2020, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 15:20 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence officials following the killing of Jaish terrorists in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. 

The terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota were planning something big on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the agency reported quoting sources.

Government sources told the agency that NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials attended the meeting in which Modi took stock of the situation.

The terrorists were planning "something big" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the sources added.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.

(With inputs from PTI)

