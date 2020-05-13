Naidu welcomes special package announced by PM Modi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the COVID-hit economy, saying it will go a long way in overcoming challenges posed by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Welcome the Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji to revive economy, boost efficiency of various sectors through reforms & make India self reliant and resilient. #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 13, 2020

"Bold reforms are the need of the hour to realise the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The vice president said he is sure that the "timely economic package will go long way in overcoming challenges posed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic."