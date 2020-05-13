Naidu welcomes special package announced by PM Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • May 13 2020, 11:05 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 11:05 ist
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the COVID-hit economy, saying it will go a long way in overcoming challenges posed by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

"Bold reforms are the need of the hour to realise the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The vice president said he is sure that the "timely economic package will go long way in overcoming challenges posed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic."

Coronavirus
COVID-19
M Venkaiah Naidu
Narendra Modi

