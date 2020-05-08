Naked savagery against working class: Oppn leaders on change in labour laws

Leader of seven parties, including CPI(M), CPI and RJD, on Friday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to nullify changes being made in labour laws "using the pretext" of COVID-19, saying he should intervene to stop "such naked savagery" against the working class at this crucial juncture when the unity of all people is needed to fight the pandemic.

The leaders shot off a letter to Kovind saying “drastic” changes are being made to the existing labour laws, especially at a time the country is witnessing the "most inhuman tragic dimensions of the plight" of the migrant workers since the lockdown was announced.

It comes against the backdrop of several state governments "diluting" labour laws allowing an increase in working hours and keeping in abeyance laws that stipulates minimum wages among others.

Daily working hours have been increased from eight to 12 hours through executive orders in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab while Uttar Pradesh has suspended all labour laws, except three, for a period of three years. The fundamental right for the workers to organise themselves into unions is also being gravely threatened, it said.

Describing these decisions as “anti-Constitutional", they said, diluting labour rights seems to be the logic employed by your government at the Centre and by some state governments, rather than concentrating on fighting the pandemic by augmenting our health facilities and protecting our doctors and health workers and taking care of the people’s requirements.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, his CPI counterpart D Raja, senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI(ML)-L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Forward Bloc General Secretary Debabrata Biswas and RSP General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya have signed the letter.

Referring to the Aurangabad train incident in which migrant workers were run over, they said today’s conditions are “barbaric” and “far from protecting the fundamental right to life and dignity”.

“The easing of restrictions has not been accompanied by the required safety measures and environmental concerns. Such negligence has led to the Visakhapatnam industrial accident claiming 12 lives and hundreds hospitalized. The concerns for the safety and survival of the workers is grossly neglected," they said.

The leaders said the Centre has initiated the legislative process of codifying 44 existing labour laws into four codes and only of these -- The Code on Wages Bill -- has been adopted by the Parliament while others are in the process.

"Even before this codification gets a legislative sanction, the existing laws are being violated with impunity. Once this code gets the legislative sanction, then the executive i.e. the government can through an executive order change this without the need for any reference to the parliament or state legislatures. This is patently anti-labour and draconian," the leaders said.