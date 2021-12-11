NALSA conducts lok adalats across country, over 29 lakh cases settled

In a bid to ease pressure on the judicial system, over 29 lakh cases were settled and a whopping Rs 4,431 crore awarded on Saturday in national lok adalats held in 35 states and union territories by NALSA.

This is the fourth such adalat organised this year by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

"In certain states, the National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of the respective high courts and the executive chairpersons of the concerned SLSAs. During the day, the executive chairpersons of all SLSAs monitored the ongoing activities in their respective states. Moreover, in some states, the judges of high courts visited their respective administrative district judgeship and motivated all the stakeholders," a release said.

The lok adalats, which were conducted through virtual and hybrid mode, took up 7,245,063 cases, which were either pending in courts or belonged to pre-litigation stage, it said.

"Across the country, the latest data pertaining to today's National Lok Adalat (till 4:00 pm) indicates that 72.45 lakh cases were taken up out of which 18.23 lakh were pre-litigation cases and 10.76 lakh were pending cases.

"Over 29 lakhs cases were disposed of till last reports were received, indicating a huge achievement and success for the legal services authorities. It was on account of the keen participation by the stakeholders that the legal services authorities have been able to achieve this huge disposal," the release said.

In Punjab, approximately 1,38,000 cases were taken up. Long pending matters relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, cheque bounce cases, labour matters, criminal compoundable cases, cancellation and untraced reports of various FIRs etc. were taken up.

Lok adalats were also organised in 22 districts and 33 sub-divisions of Haryana and 49,324 cases were settled pertaining to "civil, criminal, matrimonial, bank recovery, etc".

