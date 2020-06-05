NALSAR alumni-students join hands to rescue stranded migrant workers

The alumni and students of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad have helped 174 migrant workers including their children fly from Bengaluru to Raipur on Friday to reach their respective places.

“NALSAR for Migrant Workers” - has thus far aided 240 such people stuck in various parts of the country reach home through various transport modes. Their efforts are aided by Rs 20 lakh contributed themselves and collected from like minded people for the rescue of workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

For arranging the flight of 174 workers from Bengaluru, their pickup-drop off to the airport, food, water, protective gear, and ration kits, Rs 16 lakh was spent, a press release said. NALSAR group collaborated with Loving Migrant Workers Network and Samerth Charitable Trust for the humanitarian endeavor.

The collective has also facilitated the travel of nine migrant worker families of 20 adults, 25 children employed in a brick kiln in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, to reach Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. Stranded with little money and no shelter, water, and basic amenities they had commenced journey by foot. A cash transfer of Rs 1000 was made for each adult worker to sustain after reaching home.

The group thanked donors, voluntary organisations for making the project possible.