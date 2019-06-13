Nana Patekar gets clean chit in harassment case

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar who was facing allegations of harassment levelled by actress Tanushree Dutta has been given clean chit by the Mumbai police.

Before a magistrate's court, the Mumbai police filed B Summary.

It may be recalled, last year Tanushree had accused Patekar of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of her film 'Horn Ok Pleassss'.

She alleged that the veteran actor tried to forcefully introduce intimate steps into the choreography of a special song in the film. She said that choreographer Ganesh Acharya had stepped aside 'obediently' when Nana tried to do this. Tanushree had walked out of the film and Rakhi Sawant replaced her in the song.