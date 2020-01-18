Nanded doctor held for threat letter to Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday detained a doctor from Nanded in Maharashtra for allegedly sending envelopes containing “threat letters” and “harmful chemical powder” to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur. The accused was taken to Bhopal for interrogation.

The ATS nabbed the accused following Pragya Thakur’s complaint lodged with the Bhopal police that she received the envelopes with allegedly poisonous chemicals in one of them. The envelopes contained a threat letter written in Urdu and crossed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Ajit Doval. The police seized three envelopes from her residence.

A PTI report quoted inspector Pradeep Kakade of Itwara Police station in Nanded that during investigation it was found that Dr. Sayyed Abdul Rehman Khan, 35, sent the envelopes. The accused runs a hospital in Dhanegaon in Nanded district

He had sent the incriminating envelopes in October which the MP’s staff opened on January 13. On finding chemical powder and threat letters in the envelopes, the staff intimated police.

According to the Nanded police, Dr. Khan had been arrested in the past too for sending similar threat letters to many persons including officials.

Inspector Kakade said Dr. Khan was on police radar for three months as he had sent letters to some officers, claiming his mother and brother were in touch with terrorists and they should be arrested. The accused had been arrested for thrashing his brother. He sent letters from Aurangabad and Nagpur.