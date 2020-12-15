Narasimha an outstanding scientist: PM Narendra Modi

Narasimha an outstanding scientist, personified best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry: PM Narendra Modi

Narasimha, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 14:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Condoling the death of noted aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he personified the best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry.

Narasimha, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 87.

Modi said in a tweet, "Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace engineering and as a fluid dynamicist. He taught aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

He was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
aerospace
Scientist

What's Brewing

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

The Lead: Harikatha in English

The Lead: Harikatha in English

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

 