Narayana Murthy wants return of old regime for NRI stay days

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Saturday made an appeal to Union finance minister to take steps to bring back the old regime of maximum number of 183 days of the stay of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in India, saying that reducing this to 120 days in a financial year has made us losing 63 days of the presence of NRIs in India who come and work for the betterment of this country.

"The country has gained any extra tax by reducing it from 183 to 120 days. But, we have lost the presence of those wonderful people here by 63 days. My humble request to the finance minister is to bring back the old regime of 183 stay days for NRIs, and that will make the life of people here better," he said.

Highlighting the role being played by the initiatives of NRIs in empowering the underprivileged, Murthy said our movement towards the objective of making the dream of our country's founding fathers of providing good access for poorest child in remotest village to good education, healthcare, nutrition and shelter a reality would be hastened by embracing NRIs who come with tremendous value and making their visit and transactions here comfortable.

Speaking at the 14th 'Development Dialogue' conference of the Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi, he said, NRIs have a heart for the betterment of India due to which they come and spend for the development here, though they have no need to do so.

"My prayer to political leadership and bureaucracy is to welcome NRIs who come with tremendous value with open arms, and to reduce friction for them in adding more value to the country. They are not asking us for anything, but they are contributing for the development of people here out of their own resources. They are genuine people, and they are not doing this with vested interests," he said.

There is nothing wrong even if NRIs' stay days are increased to 250. The country would not lose anything, but would get benefited. Their presence would make the country better. We would get more time of those extraordinary people here, and it would have impact of startups in India, Murthy said, "I have had umpteen debates with ministers in Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh governments on how we should welcome NRIs with much respect and admiration," Murthy added.