Narcotics Control Bureau registers a case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The investigations into the actor Sushant Singh suicide case took a turn on Wednesday with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registering a case against actress Rhea Chakrabarty, who is under the CBI scanner, and others on allegations that they were dealing in banned drugs.

After the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), NCB will be the third federal agency to get involved in the case.

Officials said the NCB's action came after the ED, which is probing the money laundering angle in the case, referred some "prima facie" evidence to the CBI after the agency found some data in the phone of Rhea, who was in a relationship with the actor.

Rhea's lawyer had denied the allegations, saying she had never taken any drugs in her life and was ready for a blood test.

Officials said the NCB filed the case after a reference from the ED. Various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been invoked against Rhea and others.

Sushant (34), who hailed from Bihar, known for his stellar performance in Kai Poche and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story among others, died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The ED had in July filed a case of money laundering against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with the Sushant's death. The actor's family had accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his wealth.

The ED case was based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh with Bihar Police in Patna accusing Rhea and her family of unexplained transfer of money from the actor's account. The father had also accused Rhea of pushing Sushant to suicide on June 14 in his Bandra residence. The CBI took over the case after a Supreme Court order earlier this month.

Rhea had earlier said that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant from a year up till June 8 when the petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai. She has been in deep trauma due the death of the actor and moreover getting rape and death threats.

Sushant's family had alleged that Rhea and her family of misappropriating Sushant's money and pushing him to suicide.