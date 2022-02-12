Narcotics worth Rs 2,000 crore seized from high seas

In a joint operation by the Indian Navy (IN) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), high-quality narcotics to the tune of around 800 kgs valued at Rs 2,000 crore in international markets were seized from the high seas, on Saturday.

The NCB and IN confirmed 529 kg of Hashish (Charas), 234 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine and some quantity of Heroin was seized from high seas. The exact location of the seizure has not yet been specified.

“This is the first such operation in the high seas,” the IN and NCB said.

The seizure has "dealt a telling blow to drug syndicates" based out of Pakistan and using maritime routes for the proliferation of drugs in India and other countries, an official statement said.

The input regarding trafficking of drugs in the high seas was developed by NCB and was shared with the Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to a joint operation.

"Special Unit of NCB Headquarters have been continuously working on various such intelligence inputs and it will be our endeavour to carry out more such operations in collaboration with Naval forces," the statement said.

Officials said authorities are aware of the efforts taken by terrorists to wage a narcotic war to destabilise India. They said several such people are getting encouragement from across the border.

Check out the latest videos from DH: