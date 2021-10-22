PM Modi Live: Prime Minister begins his address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today. His address comes a day after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India. He quipped that the country now had a 'strong protective shield' against the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
In an opinion piece a day after the cumulative vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore, Modi noted that the feat was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country’s capability, and asserted that his government ensured that, like its other schemes, there is no “VIP culture” in the vaccination drive either.
The prime minister had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece on Friday, he described India's Covid-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".
PM Modi's address comes a day after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.
The country now has a strong "protective shield" of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
