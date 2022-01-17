Modi's WEF Davos Address Highlights: 'Throwaway culture' and 'consumerism' has worsened the climate crisis, says PM

  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 21:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda today via video conference, his office said. The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State. Follow live updates here...
  • 20:55

    'Throwaway culture' and 'consumerism' has worsened the climate crisis: PM Modi

  • 20:52

    India now has immense possibility in semiconductor sector: PM Modi

  • 20:49

    Deep economic reforms making India most attractive country for investments: PM Modi

  • 20:46

    India has made big reforms in outdated telecom sector: PM Modi

  • 20:45

    India has become most competitive market by reducing, simplifying corporate taxes: PM Modi

  • 20:43

    India has sent a record number of software engineers to the world: PM Modi

  • 20:42

    Today, India is a pharmacy to the world: PM Modi

  • 20:41

    India has saved millions of lives by providing vaccines, medicines to nations under One Earth, One Health approach

  • 20:40

    The bouquet has our trust on democracy, it has technology to empower, it has talent of Indians: Modi

  • 20:39

    PM resumes Davos Agenda special address

  • 20:34

    PM hails India's vaccination efforts at 'State of the World' address

  • 20:31

    Impressive how you have managed the Covid crisis: WEF founder to PM Modi

  • 20:08

    Watch PM Modi's speech live here

  • 19:20

    The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society

  • 19:19

    The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State

  • 19:18

    Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at 8:30 PM today via videoconferencing

  • 19:18

    Good evening readers! Welcome to our live updates on PM Modi's address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda