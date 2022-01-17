Modi's WEF Davos Address Highlights: 'Throwaway culture' and 'consumerism' has worsened the climate crisis, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda today via video conference, his office said. The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State. Follow live updates here...
'Throwaway culture' and 'consumerism' has worsened the climate crisis: PM Modi
India now has immense possibility in semiconductor sector: PM Modi
Deep economic reforms making India most attractive country for investments: PM Modi
India has made big reforms in outdated telecom sector: PM Modi
India has become most competitive market by reducing, simplifying corporate taxes: PM Modi
India has sent a record number of software engineers to the world: PM Modi
Today, India is a pharmacy to the world: PM Modi
India has saved millions of lives by providing vaccines, medicines to nations under One Earth, One Health approach
The bouquet has our trust on democracy, it has technology to empower, it has talent of Indians: Modi
PM resumes Davos Agenda special address
PM hails India's vaccination efforts at 'State of the World' address
Impressive how you have managed the Covid crisis: WEF founder to PM Modi
Watch PM Modi's speech live here
The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society
Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at 8:30 PM today via videoconferencing
