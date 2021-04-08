Meet the nurses who administered Modi the vaccine today

Narendra modi gets second dose of Covaxin: Meet the nurses who administered it

The nurses hailed from Punjab and Puducherry

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 12:43 ist
Narendra Modi posing for a photo with the nurses who administered his vaccination. Credit: PTI Photo

Narendra Modi was administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi. 

The two nurses who oversaw the process were Nisha Sharma who hails from Punjab and P Niveda who is from Puducherry. The latter also inoculated the Prime Minister with the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on March 1. On Thursday she assisted Sharma who administered the second vaccine dose to Modi.

Read more: India records 1.26 lakh Covid-19 cases, 685 deaths as India records highest single-day rise

"I have given the second dose of Covaxin to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him", Sharma was quoted telling ANI.

Nivedita, who was meeting Modi for the second time, told ANI, "I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of Covaxin to PM Narendra Modi. Today I got another opportunity to meet him & vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated again. He spoke to us, we even clicked pictures with him".

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to share his experience. 

Read more: Coronavirus News Live

"Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon", he wrote.

Modi, during his first vaccination dose, had also used humour to put at ease the medical staff during the inoculation and asked the nurses if they were planning to use a special thick needle as politicians were known to be “very thick-skinned”.

As fresh Covid-19 infections continue to rise in India, the vaccination drive is on in full swing. The current phase involves targetted vaccination of those above the age of 45 years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Narendra Modi
AIIMS
Delhi
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 