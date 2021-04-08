Narendra modi gets second dose of Covaxin: Meet the nurses who administered it

Narendra Modi was administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi.

The two nurses who oversaw the process were Nisha Sharma who hails from Punjab and P Niveda who is from Puducherry. The latter also inoculated the Prime Minister with the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on March 1. On Thursday she assisted Sharma who administered the second vaccine dose to Modi.

"I have given the second dose of Covaxin to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him", Sharma was quoted telling ANI.

Nivedita, who was meeting Modi for the second time, told ANI, "I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of Covaxin to PM Narendra Modi. Today I got another opportunity to meet him & vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated again. He spoke to us, we even clicked pictures with him".

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to share his experience.

"Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon", he wrote.

Modi, during his first vaccination dose, had also used humour to put at ease the medical staff during the inoculation and asked the nurses if they were planning to use a special thick needle as politicians were known to be “very thick-skinned”.

As fresh Covid-19 infections continue to rise in India, the vaccination drive is on in full swing. The current phase involves targetted vaccination of those above the age of 45 years.