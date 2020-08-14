Narendra Modi government's welfare schemes brought positive change by uplifting poor: J P Nadda

Applauding the welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led government in the last six years, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said these programmes have brought positive change in the society by uplifting the poor and empowering the last man standing in the queue.

Nadda said the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has been working for overall development of the country and is realising the vision of party's founder and idealogue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He was speaking at the second edition of Balramji Dass Tandon memorial lecture.

Tandon was a BJP leader from Punjab and former Governor of Chattisgarh.

Talking about Modi government's working, Nadda while mentioning several of its welfare schemes such as Ujjawala, Ujjala, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi said poor and marginalised sections of the society have availed maximum benefits from them.

Through these schemes, the Narendra Modi government has brought positive change in the society by uplifting poor, empowering the last man standing in the queue and realising Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision, Nadda said.

Recalling his association with Tandon, Nadda described him as the first generation leader of BJP who was committed to its ideology and said he always followed the politics of ideology.