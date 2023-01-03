Narendra Modi speaks to King Charles III

Narendra Modi speaks to King Charles III

Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2023, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 22:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Charles. Credit: PTI/Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on telephone with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

This was the Prime Minister's first conversation with the King after he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign.

A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the call, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy transition. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for King Charles III’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Modi briefed the UK King about India’s priorities for its G20 presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of the Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations, the MEA stated in its press release on the phone call between the two. 

India News
Narendra Modi
King Charles III
United Kingdom

