Narendra Modi to raise temple vandalism with Australian PM Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will this week convey to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese the concerns of New Delhi over vandalism on several Hindu temples Down Under allegedly by the activists demanding secession of Khalistan from Punjab in India.

Albanese will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi from Wednesday to Saturday. This is going to be his first state visit to India after taking over as the Prime Minister of Australia on May 23 last year.

Modi will join Albanese to watch the first day of the fourth and the final match of India-Australia cricket test series on Thursday. The two prime ministers will also meet in New Delhi on Saturday.

What, however, is likely to cast a shadow over the Modi-Albanese meetings in Ahmedabad and New Delhi is the series of incidents of vandalism on at least four Hindu temples in the recent weeks and increasing anti-India hate-campaign by the pro-Khalistani Sikh activists in Australia.

A source told DH that New Delhi would use the opportunity to convey its expectation to Canberra that such anti-India hate-campaign and secessionist propaganda in Australia would not be tolerated and stern actions would be taken against the culprits responsible for vandalism of the places of worship.

The Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane became the latest target of the vandals on Saturday. Earlier, the Swami Narayan Temple and the ISKCON Temple in Melbourne and the Sri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs had been vandalised between January 12 and 23, with anti-India and pro-Khalistani graffiti being painted on the walls of the shrines.

The High Commission of India in Canberra has been conveying to the Government of Australia the concerns of New Delhi over the activities of the pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Down Under.

The SFJ held a referendum in Melbourne and Sydney in Australia on January 30 last in order to drum up support for secession of Khalistan from India. It had conducted similar referendums in Canada and the United Kingdom in the past.

Barry O'Farrell, Canberra’s envoy to New Delhi, on Monday said that Australia had unwavering respect for the sovereignty of India. He also said that the referendum conducted on the issue of Khalistan had no legal standing in Australia or in India.

O'Farrell told journalists that the people of his country were horrified at the incidents of vandalism at the places of worship. He said that police were “very active in trying to track down” the people responsible for such incidents.

The High Commission of India in Canberra had on January 26 strongly condemned the “deeply disturbing incidents”. “The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include glorification of anti-Indian terrorists. These incidents are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community,” the High Commission of India in Canberra had stated.

India had earlier conveyed to Australia its concerns, through the diplomatic channels in the capitals of the two nations. It had expressed hope that not only the perpetrators would be brought to justice, but “suitable action” would also be taken to prevent further attempts to vandalise places of worship and run anti-India propaganda

O’Farrell on Saturday said that Australia was a successful multicultural, multifaith country and respected freedom of speech. “But freedom of speech does not give you the right to engage in violent protests in hate speech or vandalism. And those matters are taken seriously in Australia,” he added, apparently to allay New Delhi’s concerns ahead of Albanese’s visit to India.