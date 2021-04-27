Narendra Modi's aunt dies during Covid-19 treatment

  • Apr 27 2021, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 21:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.

Narmadaben (80) lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.

"Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection," said Prahlad Modi, the prime minister's younger brother.

"She breathed her last at the hospital today," he told PTI.

Her husband Jagjivandas, brother of the prime minister's father Damodardas, had died many years ago, said Prahlad Modi. 

