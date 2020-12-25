Tomar urges Punjab farmers to end protest, resume talks

Narendra Singh Tomar urges Punjab farmers to end protest, resume talks with govt

Tomar is leading the talks with 40 farmers unions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 14:43 ist
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Credit: AFP Photo

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged Punjab farmers to end their protest and come forward to hold discussions with the government to resolve the deadlock over the three new farm laws.

Tomar, who is leading the talks with 40 farmers unions, hoped that farmers would understand the importance of these three legislations and will hold discussion with the government to reach a solution to break this stalemate.

Stating that there is some misconception in minds of Punjab farmers, the agriculture minister said: "I want to urge them to leave the protest and come forward for the dialogue. I am hopeful that farmers will understand the importance of new laws and reach a solution."

Thousands of farmers and their family members are protesting at various Delhi borders for nearly a month seeking repeal of the three farm laws. So far, five rounds of formal talks between the Centre and 40 protesting farmer unions have remained inconclusive.

The government has written twice inviting them for the next round of talks at a date of their convenience.

Besides Tomar, Food, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are participating in the discussion with the 40 farmer unions.

The protesting groups have maintained that the new laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the mandi (wholesale market) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

However, the government has been saying that these apprehensions are misplaced. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Singh Tomar
Farm Bills
farmers
Protests
Delhi Chalo
Punjab

What's Brewing

5 underrated web series from 2020

5 underrated web series from 2020

Marriage would have been sealed this year: Ranbir

Marriage would have been sealed this year: Ranbir

World celebrates Christmas under the Covid-19 shadow

World celebrates Christmas under the Covid-19 shadow

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

 