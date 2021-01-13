Narrow escape for passengers after flight comes close to snow at Srinagar airport

A Delhi bound Indigo flight had a narrow escape at Srinagar international airport on Wednesday after it came close to accumulated snow around the runway when it was about to take off.

Director of Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke said the engine of the aircraft had come in close proximity to the accumulated snow, and the ground staff immediately stopped the aircraft.

“As a safety measure, all the passengers on board were shifted to another aircraft and a team from Delhi will do the necessary check of the aircraft before making it ready for takeoff,” he said.

Dhoke said that all the flights operated smoothly on Wednesday.

Flights operation at Srinagar airport has been disrupted in the last 10-days several times due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir from January 3 to January 6. No flight could operate for the four days at Srinagar airport during the period due to the accumulation of snow on the runways and poor visibility.